March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Car repair shops ordered closed

By George Psyllides00
File photo

As part of measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government has ordered the closure of car repair shops, sparking outrage among motorists whose vehicles are now trapped.

The order came into effect at 6am Wednesday and will be in place until April 30.

The small business union Povek said it was their understanding that the order included all 12 categories relating to vehicle repair, including tyre shops, electricians, and so on.

Povek chairman Stephanos Koursaris said a 48-hour period should have been granted to garages to return the vehicles to customers where possible.

There was also the matter of emergency vehicles like ambulances needing repair, Koursaris said.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Price cap on masks and antiseptics until April 30

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Sampling of 680 employees at Paphos hospital continues Wednesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 13 new cases confirmed in north, all German tourists

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Aegean reducing number of flights

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Mental health services cancel all appointments

Jonathan Shkurko

Accept says two attacked in transphobic attack

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign