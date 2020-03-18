March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Price cap on masks and antiseptics until April 30

By Jean Christou011

The government has issued a decree capping the wholesale and retail price of antiseptics, antibacterial products and masks to counter any price-gouging.

The order is in force from 6pm Wednesday until April 30 inclusive.

It sets out in two columns a maximum price for wholesale and retail.

For instance, masks without air filters should be selling for 16-20 cents each or €5-€8 for a box of 50. The catalogue sets out various brands and what the retail cost should be.

Reports from abroad indicate that many retailers, including pharmacies were charging as much as €5 for a mask or €150 for a box of 50.

The consumers association in Cyprus said on Tuesday there had been a slight increase in the price of disinfectants but no profiteering, at least in supermarkets.

It was said that some smaller shops when they ran out themselves, were forced to buy wholesale at a higher price themselves.



