March 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New National Guard chief sworn in

By Jean Christou0289
The new chief of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis

The new chief of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis was sworn in by President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday at the presidential palace.

Observing social distancing protocols during the ceremony, Anastasiades said the appointment coincides with a critical period for the country.

“The decision to appoint you rested on the excellent training and knowledge you possess, your long and distinguished service and presence both in the armed forces of Greece and on missions of the European Union and the United Nations,” the president said.

“Your tenure coincides with a decisive period, on the one hand, for the ongoing integrated reform plan of the National Guard, which requires increased oversight and hard work, and on the other hand for the situation in our country.”

Zervakis pledged to serve with honour.

“I have a deep sense of gratitude to the Cypriot people especially at this time of many challenges,” he said. “I pledge that I will do whatever is required to fully meet the requirements of my duties. “



Related posts

Coronavirus: British bases close schools until after Easter

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Perdios urges hotels to join quarantine effort

Jean Christou

Minister repeats March 21 flight ban warning

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Builders want to be included in work ban

George Psyllides

House to vote on govt virus bills within 24 hours of submission

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Medical association says over 70 doctors have stepped up to help out (Updated)

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign