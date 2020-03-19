March 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lidl Cyprus stores to open only for elderly each morning

By Staff Reporter00

Lidl Cyprus will on Thursday launch a priority shopping time for consumers over the age of 65 as well as people with disabilities, who will be the only ones allowed in during the stores’ first hours.

This initiative will start on Thursday and run daily from 7am to 10am and on Sunday from 8am to 10am in all 17 Lidl stores in Cyprus.

Consumers are requested to follow the instructions of staff members at store entrances.

“In times of hardship we, along with our fellow citizens, manage to work collectively and in solidarity for those who need more care. However, our initiative cannot be implemented without consumer understanding, and we therefore urge everyone to contribute to its implementation. Let us give priority to our fellow citizens and allow them to make their necessary purchases in a safe fashion,” Communications, Corporate Responsibility and Social Media Manager of Lidl Cyprus Vassiliki Adamidou said.

At the same time, in order guard public health, Lidl Cyprus continues to apply all of the specified, legislative guidelines, across all of its stores.

 



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: government does not rule out curfew

George Psyllides

Snow on mountains, rain and thunderstorms

Annette Chrysostomou

Four arrested after fight between foreigners

Annette Chrysostomou

Apollonion hospital offers its services

Annette Chrysostomou

Political party leaders meet president Anastasiades to discuss measures

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paphos hospital remains shut, Limassol shuts children’s ward (updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign