March 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Man on lockdown walks his dog by drone (with video)

By Jonathan Shkurko01254

In the midst of a government-mandated lockdown, a Limassol resident found the most creative way to walk his dog given the exceptional circumstances.

Vakis Demetriou, who managed to fully comply with the most recent social distancing measures, posted a video on Facebook showing his dog Oliver trotting on an empty street while being walked … by a drone!

The ingenious Demetriou, who operated his drone from the balcony wrote a caption under the video he posted saying: “5th day quarantine. Stay home safe but don’t forget your dog’s happiness.”



