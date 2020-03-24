Coronavirus: Want to go outside for non-work reasons? Ask the authorities via SMS (Update 1)

Starting from 6pm on Tuesday, and until April 13, anyone going outdoors must either fill out a printed form explaining the reason, or alternatively send an SMS to authorities.

“These measures are being implemented not for the sake of punishing people…but to break the chain of the coronavirus,” Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said at a press conference on Tuesday, hours before the lockdown was set to come into force.

The printed forms are available in both Greek and English on the finance ministry website at

http://www.mof.gov.cy and on the website of the Press and Information office at https://www.pio.gov.cy/coronavirus.

There are two types of forms: the first is an authorization from one’s employer, to be filled out and signed by the employer; self-employed persons must fill out and sign the form themselves.

In it, the employer authorises a person to travel within certain hours and within a certain district or districts.

In the second form, each individual must fill it out and sign it to request exemption from restrictions on day-to-day movements (for non-work reasons).

This second form currently lists eight different reasons for going out: visiting a pharmacy, a doctor, or for a blood donation; visiting a store to obtain essential goods or services; visiting a bank if a transaction cannot be done online; absolutely necessary visits to state services, public-sector services or municipal services; visiting persons who are unable to help themselves or are in self-isolation; going outdoors for exercise or to walk one’s pet, for two persons at a maximum and the distance must be close to one’s residence; attending ceremonies like funerals, weddings or baptisms, provided you are a first-degree or second-degree relative and the gathering must be no more than 10 people at any one time; any other reason (generic) for moving outside that may be justified despite the restrictions.

Whichever of the printed forms one uses, it must be filled out prior to going outdoors, and presented to police if stopped. It applies to people on foot as well as motorists.

Alternatively, people may use their mobile phones to send an SMS requesting permission to go outside. The SMS must be sent to the number 8998 (no charge).

To compose this SMS, first type the number from 1 to 8 corresponding to the reason you are going outside; then space; your ID number; space; your ZIP code; and then send the message.

A reply should come within 10 to 15 seconds, authorizing you to be outdoors for a maximum of three hours from the time the permission is granted. If no SMS response is received due to a technical glitch, fill out and have signed one of the printed forms before you go outside.

Although there are currently no limits on the number of requests via SMS per day, individuals’ movements will be tracked to see whether the system is being abused for unnecessary or frivolous travel. If so, future authorizations to go out may be withheld.

There are no formal restrictions on the number of passengers allowed in a vehicle, but the advice from the government is for two persons at a maximum. If three or more people are inside a car at any given time, the passengers will need to justify that to police. Each passenger in a vehicle must have permission to be outdoors, either carrying a printed form or the SMS authorization on their mobile.

Meanwhile, the police force is determined to enforce the government orders aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, its chief said on Tuesday, as Cyprus prepared to go into lockdown.

“We cannot let the irresponsibility of the few to endanger the health of the many,” Kypros Michaelides told the Cyprus News Agency.

The government has so far issued nine decrees aiming at keeping the coronavirus in check. The latest, issued on Monday, includes wide movement restrictions and closures of public places. The order kicks in at 6pm Tuesday.

Michaelides said the force has adjusted its schedules and priorities and personnel with emphasis on enforcing the orders.

“We have staffed district directorships with more personnel, and I think we will be ready to respond to the effort to stem the spread of the virus the highest possible degree,” he said.

The chief said personnel normally serving in non-essential areas has been moved to other posts.

“We are ready to respond to the call of society to protect the life and health of the Cypriot public,” he said.

Michaelides said booking people was not an end in itself.

“Our main concern is the protection of our fellow citizens and nothing else,” he said.





