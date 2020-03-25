March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new decree bans car sales, allows movement leeway to divorced parents

By Iacovos Constantinou0685

A new decree was issued by the health ministry on Wednesday with immediate effect banning car sales but offering exemptions from the lockdown in a few other instances, including for divorced parents..

The decree stipulates that from 6am Wednesday to 6am on April 13, the sale of all motor vehicles is suspended.

Exempted from the lockdown of retail business, will be companies that deal with medical equipment and supplies, and companies that trade in auto spare parts.

A new exemption from the restrictions on movement of the public, will be divorced (or separated) parents “so that there is uninterrupted communication between parents and children”.

There was no indication as to whether divorced parents would have to produce their divorce papers.

Also exempt will be the movement for specialised treatment for disabled persons and people with special needs.



