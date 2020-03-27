March 27, 2020

News podcast: How would you cope, locked alone in a hotel room for 14 days

By Rosie Charalambous00
Image by LynnB from Pixabay

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        •  How would you cope, locked alone in a hotel room for 14 days’ quarantine?
        • We talk to someone who is remaining resolutely positive about it
        • A call goes out for blood donors – you are allowed to go out for this

For direct download 

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/



