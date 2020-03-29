March 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Over 350 more people booked for violating movement ban

By Jean Christou00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

In the last 24 hours 370 people were booked for violating the ban on unnecessary movement, police said on Sunday.

According to a spokesman, officers carried out 8,955 inspections from 6am Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

Nicosia had 2,148 drivers and pedestrians checked and made 128 bookings. In Limassol there were 841 checks and 88 bookings while in Larnaca there were 1,883 and 50 bookings. Paphos saw 1,473 checks and 26 bookings, Famagusta 1,485 inspections and 44 bookings and in the Morphou area, 434 checks and 15 bookings.

In addition, 5.192 inspections were carried out on premises with one found to be violating the closure ban.



