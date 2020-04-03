April 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: one new death, 40 new cases, total 396

By Evie Andreou028

Forty new cases were confirmed on Friday, the health ministry announced.

This brings the total to 396.

There was  one new death, a man aged 64,  bringing the total to 11.

Twenty-nine of the new cases were people who came into contact with confirmed casess, two arrived from abroad and the backgrounds of the remaining two cases are being investigated.

More later



Related posts

Coronavirus: plenum approves govt bills increasing fines

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: minister defends early comments downplaying Covid-19 as just a flu

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: seven new cases in the north

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: binman files complaint against police for brutality during check (with video)

Evie Andreou

CFA says Uefa ‘strongly in favour’ of resuming domestic competitions as soon as feasible

Iacovos Constantinou

Coronavirus: Shoppers and supermarkets say Sunday closing makes no sense  

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign