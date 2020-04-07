April 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: North records first Turkish Cypriot death connected to Covid-19

By George Psyllides

A 74-year-old Turkish Cypriot man has died from complications caused by the coronavirus raising the number of deaths in the north to three, it was reported on Tuesday.

The man, who had underlying health problems, is the first Turkish Cypriot to die of the virus. The two other deaths concern German tourists. The total number of cases in the north is 92.



