Coronavirus: by the numbers

The total coronavirus cases in Cyprus as of April 7 by age group included 27 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 years old (5.6 per cent), 317 adults aged 18-59 years (65.5 per cent), and 140 persons aged 60 years and over (28.9 per cent), the latest statistics released by the health ministry showed on Thursday evening.

The figures released changed somewhat on Thursday after the report was released when 38 new cases and one new death were announced, bringing the total cases to 564.

Among the cases until April 7 (493), some 25.4 per cent were healthcare workers (125), of which 5.7 per cent physicians (28), 13.2 per cent nurses (65), 2.2 per cent other health occupations (11), and 4.3 per cent auxiliary staff (21).

As of April 7, the case fatality rate was 2.8 per cent. The median age of cases was 48.5 years, while 51 per cent were male.

The reported deaths by that date, worked out to a case fatality rate of 2.8 per cent, and a mortality rate of 1.6 per 100,000 population.

The median age of all deaths was 72.5 years.

Among all deaths, nine, now ten, reported Covid-19 as the underlying cause of death (COVID-19 CFR: 1.8%).

Overall, 25 per cent of cases received hospital care, of which 56 (45.5 per cent) had been discharged alive from hospital. The median age of all hospitalized patients was 65 years), and 69 per cent were males.

Thirteen persons – or 11 per cent of all hospitalised patients- were in intensive care units.

By April 7, 13,017 tests had been performed (1,486.1 per 100,000 population). The median time between onset of symptoms and the sampling date was 4.5 days.

Among all cases, 177 (35.9 per cent) were reported in Nicosia district; 124 (25.2 per cent) in Larnaca; 90 (18.3 per cent) in Paphos; 58 (11.8 per cent) in Limassol; and 31 (6.3 per cent) in Famagusta. Thirteen cases (2.6 per cent) were reported either in the British bases or from abroad, or no information was available.

Of the 438 cases for which the place of exposure was known, locally acquired infections (index cases and close contacts of confirmed cases) were 350 or 79.9 per cent, of which 12 per cent (42) were related to a healthcare facility (Paphos general hospital).

The most commonly reported symptoms were cough (47.8 per cent) fever (39.3 per cent) muscle ache (27.8 per cent), sore throat (23.9 per cent), and shortness of breath (19.6 per cent).

Other symptoms included runny nose, diarrhoea, loss of sense of smell, and headache.

In total, 25 per cent (123) of patients received hospital care, and 56 patients (45.5 per cent) had been discharged from hospital.

Overall, 23 cases (19 per cent of all hospitalised patients) had been admitted to ICU, of which 13 (11 per cent of all hospitalised patients) were at the time – as of April 7 – in ICU.

The median age of patients admitted to ICU was 68.5 years. The number of cases in ICU accounted for 1.5 per 100,000 population. By comparison, Italy and Lombardy reported the highest rates of 6.7 per 100,000 population and 13.8 per 100,000 population, respectively, on April 3.

In Cyprus the testing rate stood at 1,486.1 per 100,000 population.





