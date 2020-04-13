April 13, 2020

Coronavirus: Police chief warns of even more checks during Easter week

Police Chief Kypros Michaelides warned on Monday that police would be on especially high alert throughout the week leading up to Easter and would be increasing checks on the streets.

“We will not be complacent, on the contrary, members of the police will be mobilised to the maximum of our capabilities,” Michaelides said in a statement.

He added that police would not allow anyone to go to church or family gatherings. Easter bonfires or other traditional activities will also not be permitted.

“Implementing these measures was painful, so we want to thank those who have been compliant with them, the overwhelming majority of the population,” he said.

 “We are calling everyone to keep adhering to the measures, keeping in mind that we all need to protect the vulnerable and the elderly, for the good of us all and in order to eventually win against the pandemic,” the statement concluded.

During the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Monday morning, 217 drivers and pedestrians were booked for not heeding the decree on the restriction of movement.

A total of 12,092 checks were carried out by police, 3,131 in Nicosia, 2,471 in Limassol, 1,793 in Larnaca, 2,347 in Paphos, 941 in the Famagusta district and 391 in Morphou.

Another 975 were checked by traffic police and 43 by the emergency response unit.

A total of 1,756 premises were inspected from 1am on Sunday until 6am on Monday, of which nine were booked.

 



