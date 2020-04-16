April 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: fishermen welcome government aid

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Professional fishermen on Thursday joined the long list of workers whose livelihood is threatened by the coronavirus.

Due to the virus, hotels and restaurants, which buy most of the fresh fish, are closed, head of the Paphos fishermen association Leonidas Leonidou said. This means that “two good fishing months” of March and April were lost, which has had a massive impact on the fishing industry.

Leonidou welcomed the initiative of Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis and the director of the fishery department Marina Argyrou to pay each professional fisherman €1,000, at least for April.

The amount will be paid to those who have not been working at all.

In the Paphos district, around 110 professional fishermen are active, 65 in Paphos and 45 in Polis Chrysochous.



Related posts

Coronavirus: 84 booked in 12 hours

Annette Chrysostomou

Okypy says pandemic has not left other patients without care

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: decree closes all retail outlets Easter Sunday and Monday

Evie Andreou

Snake charmer called in to handle five vipers in a week (video)

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Repatriation flights from the UK to cost €320

Evie Andreou

House postpones vote on kosher slaughter

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign