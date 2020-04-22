April 22, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: case confirmed at Sklavenitis supermarket at Mall of Engomi

By Staff Reporter00

The health ministry said on Wednesday that a case of coronavirus was confirmed at the Sklavenitis Supermarket, Mall of Engomi branch on Tuesday.

“The management of the company was informed about the detection of a corona case in its premises and has taken the appropriate actions in accordance with the decrees and instructions of the medical services and public health services and, is therefore, approved for reopening,” the ministry said.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Temperatures to rise to 30C but cooler weekend ahead

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 70 booked in 12 hours, 4,499 checks carried out

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: ‘Contact tracing hard and painstaking work’

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Asylum seekers can now apply to work in agriculture

Peter Michael

App to help abuse victims

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Artists donate works to be sold to raise funds

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign