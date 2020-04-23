April 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades sends out best wishes for Ramadan

By Evie Andreou04

President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday extended his wishes to Turkish Cypriots and the entire Muslim world on the occasion of the religious holiday of Ramadan.

In a message published in Greek, Turkish and English, Anastasiades extended his “warm wishes to all our Turkish Cypriot compatriots and to the entire Muslim world.”

“This year, Christians, as well as Muslims and all humanity, irrespective of religion, origin, colour or gender, have come to realise that a pandemic, such as the one we are experiencing today, does not choose among religions and does not discriminate among people,” Anastasiades said.

He added that life was not safeguarded with weapons and confrontations, but through cooperation, solidarity and joint scientific action.

“I hope that these thoughts will prevail in order to overcome the hardships that our people face as a result of the unacceptable situation that exists in our own homeland,” the president said in his message.

Ramadan starts this year on the evening of April 23 and lasts 30 days until sundown on May 23.



