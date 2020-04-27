April 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Karaiskakio launches ‘five’ campaign

By Gina Agapiou043

The Karaiskakio foundation has launched a challenge urging people to run five kilometres, donate five euros to the foundation and nominate five friends to do the same.

“In that way, all together, especially during this difficult period, we can donate to a good cause, for a cancer-free world,” it said.

Participants can post a picture on social media using the foundation’s tag to show the recorded five kilometres they either run or walk. Using the treadmill is also acceptable.

All donations must be submitted at https://donation.karaiskakio.org.cy.

 

For more information contact [email protected] or Tel: 95 119565

 



