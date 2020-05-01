Coronavirus: Health ministry clarifies use of masks

The use of masks for the general public is recommended but not mandatory, the health ministry clarified on Friday, with the exception of certain workers.
In an announcement to clarify under which circumstances the general public should wear masks, the health ministry reiterated it is recommended measure, but is not mandatory and must never replace other safety measures such as social distancing, hand washing, cleaning surfaces and natural ventilation.
The use of masks is required for people working in public transport such as bus drivers, people working indoors in private businesses and government services which deal with customer service such as post offices, citizens service, couriers and points where people can pay their bills such as the electricity authority, water board, Cyta and local authorities.
The same rule applies to people working in immediate public service in retail such as suppliers, people at supermarket tills, bakeries, pharmacies, local bazaars, fish shops, fruit shops, kiosks, mini markets and retailers such as clothes or make up shops.
People that work in construction are required to use single use masks when using their car (no more than two people can be in the vehicle) and when using elevators.
The price cap for single use surgical masks according to a health ministry decree issued on April 15 has been set at €0.70 per item (€27.37 for 50). Any violation of the decree should be reported to the consumers’ line at 1429.
According to recommendations of the health ministry’s scientific advisory committee, the most suitable mask for the general public is the simple surgical masks. All other masks such as paper masks or those with filters do not fall under the ministry’s recommendations and “do not serve the precautions for personal hygiene.”
People are also recommended to purchase masks from credible points of sale, that the masks have the CE compliance label and they are packaged in a secure way.
On how masks should be worn, the ministry specified that a mask should cover the face from the top of the nose, the mouth and chin. Before a mask is put on or removed, people should wash their hands with soap and water or disinfectant. Masks should be removed from the back and the front of the mask should not be touched. It should be immediately be disposed in a bin after its use.