May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 110 police patrols deployed all over the country

By Jonathan Shkurko01

A total of 110 police patrols have been deployed all over Cyprus on Monday, which marks the first day of the relaxation of measures, police spokesperson Christos Andreou said.

Andreou warned people not to expect any tolerance from police due to the relaxation of measures. On the contrary, he said there will be more checks on the streets.

“We have to keep the situation under control if we want to get rid of the virus once and for all,” he said, adding that the ultimate goal for police is to keep the public health and safety at acceptable levels now that people are going back to work.

Andreou said that apart from the 110 police patrols on the streets, around 250 police officers on foot have been deployed all over Cyprus.

He added that the number of patrols is expected to increase gradually throughout the day and called on people to keep complying with the decrees in place.



Related posts

Coronavirs: Around 3,000 people to be repatriated in May

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: EAC customer services centres to reopen on Wednesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrested for drugs possession in Limassol

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Cyprus eases into life with partial lockdown

Annette Chrysostomou

Arrest after man threatened with gun after dogs fight

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Meeting at House to discuss how meetings will be held

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign