May 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Just two more cases

By Peter Michael019

Another two coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Monday, the first day lockdown measures were relaxed, bringing the total to 874.

Earlier, many smaller businesses opened their doors over six weeks after most businesses were shut down due to the spread of the virus.  Approximately 25,000 businesses were expected to reopen.

The ministry also started a round of coronavirus testing on 20,000 employees working in the private sector on Monday.  Samples will be taken from 14,000 workers in the retail sector, while another 6,000 will be taken from employees in the construction sector.





