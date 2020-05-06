May 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Extended government working hours

By Gina Agapiou00
The labour ministry office in Paphos

Government departments serving the public will remain open until 6pm, possibly from next week, to avoid overcrowding and limit the risk of Covid-19 infection.

According to an official from the finance ministry, a number of public services will extend their operating hours to 6pm.

Working hours will be staggered, with some staff working morning and some afternoon hours. Departments have been asked to submit detailed plans on how they will be operating during the extended schedule by Thursday.

“We hope that the new schedule will start by next week,” the official said.

The circular, issued on Monday, includes extension of working hours for the land registry, town planning, labour offices, district administrations, citizens’ service centres, tax department and the services of the municipalities and the deputy ministry of tourism that issue licences.

Each department will make separate announcements regarding the extended schedule.

Civil servants who have children under their care under 15 years of age, or belong to vulnerable groups can choose to stay at home and request a special allowance benefit.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Shops ‘mostly compliant’ with safety rules

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Government ‘willing to discuss’ opening up crossing points for workers

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Five new cases (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Missing man

Staff Reporter

Man remanded for child pornography

Nick Theodoulou

Man pleads not guilty to manslaughter over road death

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign