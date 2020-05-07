May 7, 2020

Coronavirus: Kostrikis ‘surpised’ by decision to reopen schools

By Nick Theodoulou00
Leontios Kostrikis

Virologist Dr Leontios Kostrikis said on Thursday that the epidemic in Cyprus is nearing its end with daily cases are approaching zero but the decision to open schools on May 21 was surprising.

“I was slightly surprised yesterday when I heard it, because the opening of the schools – for younger years – was not on the roadmap which was given by the epidemiological council,” Kostrikis told Sigma TV.

The decision to open schools, he said, was a political decision but was also based on the favourable epidemiological picture.

All public schools will reopen on May 21 and the school year will be extended until June 26, Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou announced on Wednesday.

Prior to this students in the final year of school will return on Monday. Only half of children in each class will return each day to keep class sizes manageable.

As for “reaching the number zero”, Kostrikis urged caution as there is still uncertainty as to how the relaxation of measures will play out – and data should be available in a few days – but he remained optimistic.

“No major mistakes happened [in Cyprus] but perhaps we could have brought in the measures a few days earlier,” he said.



