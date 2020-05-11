May 11, 2020

Two arrests after drugs fall off motorbike

Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Nicosia and a minor in connection with the illegal possession of drugs on Sunday.

At around 7pm members of the drug squad spotted two people in the Larnaca district on a motorbike which did not have number plates.

The officers watched as a package fell from the bike and picked it up from the road. Inside they found 300 grammes of cannabis.

Later other members of the drug squad discovered the parked motorbike and the 21-year-old and the minor on foot nearby.

On the minor the officers found traces of a white substance believed to be cocaine and €55.

The 21-year-old man said the substance and the package with the drugs were his. He was also in possession of €13,470.

In connection with the same case, 620 grammes of a white substance resembling cocaine, 108 grammes of a dry plant matter as well as other items were found in an open space in Nicosia.



