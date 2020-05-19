May 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Manhunt goes on for third robbery suspect

By Nick Theodoulou00

The police are continuing their search this morning for Elochukwu Azubuike, 33, who has been identified as the third suspect in Monday’s brazen robbery attempt.

Three men robbed a security van outside a bakery in Ayios Dhometios in Nicosia and fled with €50,000. Two were later nabbed n a taxi and the money recovered but the third man got away.

On Tuesday, authorities stepped up their efforts to find Azubuike and a police helicopter is assisting in the mission.

The three suspects, all foreign nationals, escaped in a getaway car with a fake licence plate from Nicosia. They then transferred to a taxi heading towards Paphos. Two were arrested on their way.

According to reports, at approximately 2pm three individuals, one carrying a meat cleaver, assaulted a security van driver, as he came out of a bakery, carrying the takings.



Related posts

Coronavirus: hike in A&E visits by pensioners fearing AC use during heatwave

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 19 booked for violating movement

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Paphos hotels could close unless British are allowed in

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Bodies of Turkish Cypriots in London mosque

Staff Reporter

Larnaca bus company launches tender protest

Peter Michael

Kormakitis residents plead for government help after devastating fire

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign