May 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire near Salt Lake was arson, Larnaca mayor says

By Peter Michael03
Photo: CNA

A fire at the protected forest area at the Larnaca Salt Lake on Saturday was an arson attack, Mayor Andreas Vyras said on Monday about the blaze that burnt 10 hectares of land.

He added the fire was set on purpose by individuals, due to mosquitoes in the area.

“The arsonists believe that by burning reeds they will reduce the mosquitoes, which we believe is baseless as the reeds will grow again in a few days,” he said.

Vyras said on Thursday they would meet with the environment and forestry departments, as well as the fire services to discuss proposals for widening the nature trail and reducing the reeds in the area.

Meanwhile, the environment department said they were disappointed by the fire at the Larnaca Salt Lake, as it is a Natura 2000 protected area.

The department, which manages the nature trail and the Salt Lake area, said they will work with authorities and the fire services to review proposals for widening the trail to allow fire trucks to pass.

The fire broke out at 5pm and was put out three hours later on Saturday.



