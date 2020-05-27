May 27, 2020

Felix Mendelssohn: „Trumpet“ Overture; Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, Bachmann

By Maria Gregory

Felix Mendelssohn: „Trumpet” Overture op. 101

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Jens Georg Bachmann, Artistic Director & Chief Conductor

Recorded live at Pallas Theatre Nicosia,

June 13th 2019

Recording and Director of Photography: HOOK

recording art studio Mixing/Mastering/Editing Sofoklis Sofokleous

Director of Cuts and Editing: Jens Georg Bachmann



