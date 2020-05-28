May 28, 2020

Coroanvirus: Cyprus has tested 12 per cent of the population

By Nick Theodoulou00
The health minister addressing the House health committee on Thursday (Christos Theodorides)

Cyprus is the only country in the EU to have tested 12 per cent of its population for the coronavirus, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

Speaking at the House health committee, he also said that Cyprus is the only country in the EU to continue with a policy of contact tracing.

He explained that €6.7m has been spent so far on testing and expects prices to fall further. Ioannou added that in Cyprus the tests cost €65, and in Romania €63, the cheapest in the EU.



