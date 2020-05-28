May 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Social transfers rise above €0.5bn

By George Psyllides00
The ministry of labour

Social transfers exceeded €0.5bn in the first quarter, up 108 per cent year-on-year, amid the fallout caused by the coronavirus crisis.

According to the treasury, payments between January and April reached €513m with the overall rise linked to virus as well as the national health scheme.

The highest budget expenditure in April was recorded by the labour ministry with €153m; between January and April, the labour ministry spent some €407m against €330m the previous year.

Around €219m were spent in the first two phases of the government schemes to support workers stricken by the crisis.

The increased spending and minimal revenues because of the lockdown to fight the spread of the virus have created a first-quarter budgetary deficit of €294m compared with €283m last year.

Revenues in the first quarter fell by 13.5 per cent, or €279m year-on-year as expenditure recorded a 16.5 per cent raise, or €295 per cent.

Treasury figures only include the central government.



