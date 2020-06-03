June 3, 2020

Simple Brioche Smoked Salmon | Tonia Buxton

Ingredients:

1 brioche loaf sliced & lightly toasted
1 pack wild smoked salmon
1 tub (250g) cream fraiche
1 jar of lump fish caviar
black pepper
2 lemons

Instructions:

Cut the slices into triangles, put a slice of smoked salmon on top.

Add a dollop of cream fraiche & a 1/4 teaspoon of lumpfish caviar.

sprinkle with black pepper. Place nicely on a serving dish with lemon wedges and serve immediately so easy and so tasty as the sweet brioche bread works so well with the salty fish..



