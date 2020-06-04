June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Pilakoutas Group unveils innovative new services

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Going beyond health and safety measures demanded by government decrees, the Pilakoutas Group, the largest automotive group in Cyprus, has introduced new innovative services.

These include any customer being able to see a car through teleconferencing tools. Every remote presentation for a vehicle is tailored to the customer’s requirements and is pre-arranged for a dedicated time slow. The customer can also arrange a test drive and to have the car delivered to their home.

These services aim to add value to the customer experience and to enhance their trust in the group.

Interested parties can digitally view the car they are interested in from wherever they are by talking to one of the group’s staff members.

Pilakoutas Group is one of the market leaders in Cyprus and represents the following brands: BMW, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Nissan, Renault, Dacia, and Mitsubishi.

To view a specific brand contact:

BMW/MINI 94 040990

NISSAN 94 040770

JAGUAR/LAND ROVER 94 045500

RENAULT.MITSUBISHI/DACIA 94 040908



