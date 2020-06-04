June 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Creative kids activities

Rain Rain Go Away – Music Games by A.Mus.Ed

By CM Guest Columnist00
Here is a video that shows the steps that you can follow to teach children the song Rain Rain Go Away, in order to start introducing pitch awareness to young children.
Music games always enhance learning procedures and brain development!
Singing should be fun! This is a great way to introduce some music elements of a song.
Visit A.Mus.Ed: www.amusedcy.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amusedcy
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/AMusEdCy/


