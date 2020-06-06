June 6, 2020

Cyprus ready to welcome first tourists, five flights due on Tuesday

Cyprus airports will become operational again on Tuesday, following the easing of measures imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five flight are due to arrive at and depart from Larnaca airport, according to an announcement by the airports’ authority.

The first plane will take off from Larnaca airport on Tuesday morning for Athens. At around noon, an Aegean flight will land from the Greek capital.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos is set to visit the airport to welcome the first tourists.

On the same day other flights are scheduled from and to Tel Aviv and Sofia.

The airports’ authorities have urged people to follow all self protection measures against Covid-19 and to carry all necessary certificates.



