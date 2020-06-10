Epic awarded ‘Best Mobile Network in Test’ certification

Epic is accredited as the “Best Mobile Network in Test” in Cyprus according to umlaut, an independent German firm with global footprint providing services and solutions to the telecommunication industry for more than two decades in network measurements and testing. The “Best Mobile Network in Test” award was given to Epic following extensive assessment and evaluation of Cyprus’ mobile network landscape for a period of 24 weeks (November 4th, 2019 to April 19th, 2020), through an independent study that was done using crowdsourced data.

umlaut’s crowd data provide insights on consumer experience worldwide. Their assessments of mobile networks’ performance in over 120 countries are widely recognised as the de facto industry standard.

umlauts benchmark methodology is focusing on user experience in every network. The results of the independent benchmarks are utilized from numerous major telecoms companies around the world such as Vodafone Group, Deutsche Telecom / T-Mobile (Group), Swisscom (Switzerland), Verizon (USA), EE (UK), and others to steadily improve the quality services in their network.

Epic is ranked number one mobile network in Cyprus according to the overall score received, with 861 points (escalating from 1 to 1000). Specifically, the “Best Mobile Network in Test” award is based on umlaut’s exhaustive experience in the field of network-testing of mobile networks, which verifies and certifies their performance. This is being achieved by means of independent measurements of the performance of the networks. Epic’s mobile network ranked first against the main competitors in the Cyprus market and received the top ranking in:

Coverage Excellence – 4G Broadband focus, which is a comparative KPI rewarding wide and deep broadband offering, based on urban, sub-urban and rest of areas segments.

Time on Broadband – based on end-user experience having 4G device and plan. The category is rewarding individual good broadband offering through users’ “Time on 4G”

Fastest Speeds supporting HD (requiring 5Mbps and above). This category is rewarding how often users achieve speeds supporting popular services that require 5Mbps and above.

Ultra-Fastest Speeds supporting UHD Video (requiring 20 Mbps and above). This category is rewarding how often users achieve speeds supporting popular services that require 20Mbps and above.

Best OTT Voice Class (requiring latency of 100ms or less). This category rewards individual good performance in using over-the-top voice services, such as voice calls via Skype, WhatsApp and Viber.

Hakan Ekmen, CEO Telecommunication at umlaut, says: “Congratulations to Epic for being awarded Best-in-Test for their Mobile Network in Cyprus with an overall score of 861 dots. Our umlaut Mobile Benchmark is the de-facto industry standard, fairly and transparently assessing the global digital infrastructure. With our unique methodology, we are pushing the quality and performance of mobile networks to improve the customers’ experience.”

Thanos Chronopoulos, CEO of Epic stated: “It is with great pleasure to receive this recognition from such an internationally acclaimed company like umlaut. This independent study has ranked Epic as the #1 mobile network in Cyprus by achieving the highest performance score. Our continuous network advancements enable our subscribers to enjoy nationwide coverage, high mobile internet speeds and top-quality voice services for seamless communication. This award is a proof that we are fulfilling our promise to our subscribers for a great network and will continue relentlessly our efforts to provide customers the services and solutions that have a positive impact on their daily lives”.

Epic’s recognition as the best mobile network in test in Cyprus was the outcome of a significant process the company had undergone, after being acquired by Monaco Telecom and the renaming to Epic. These changes brought a radical restructuring in infrastructure and in its operations.

The recent multi-million euros investment led to the creation of a super-fast network with 10 times more capacity and top coverage in order to upgrade your daily communication experience substantially and practically. Epic’s state-of-the-art, super-fast network is now able to cover and cope successfully with the increased traffic, keeping the quality of the provided services at the highest level.

For the certıfıcation “Best Mobile Network in Test” and more information on methodology and measurement results please visit: www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/cyprus





