A minute with Tatev Petrosyan Life and Business Coach

Where do you live?

In Nicosia with my daughter

What did you have for breakfast?

Yummy organic coffee

Describe your perfect day

There’s no perfect day, but there is perfect mood. You may start your day with a great mood and everything that happens that day feels perfect, you take nothing personally. You may be in a five star hotel and be either in your painful memories, or a imaginary scary future.

Best book ever read?

So hard to choose. Feels unfair to pick one. But it would be something that can provoke insights.

Best childhood memory?

Many, mostly doing things with dad.

What is always in your fridge?

Always? Nothing!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Alternating between jazz and Buddha Bar

What’s your spirit animal?

Haven’t given it a thought until now, but if it had to be then probably a horse. People in the past have mentioned that it somehow shows I was born in a year of a horse. Whatever they meant with that 😀

What are you most proud of?

My daughter, but that goes without saying. 😉 Then, my coaching clients who make such transformative changes (inside and out) which, at times, even I cannot believe when it happens so quickly.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Too many to be able to pick.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

With the seven-year-old me to warn her about the “upcoming attractions”. That’s when she was learning the terrible art of overthinking and how our mind can twist things around to make things look very personal.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

10 years into the future. Only in retrospect we can see what is futile and the lessons learnt.

What is your greatest fear?

I’m afraid to say it out loud.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Trust yourself. Nobody knows what they are doing. It just looks that way.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Meanness coming out as sarcasm but covered as wit.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Tell the people I love I’m throwing the biggest party of my life and their attendance is vital. Then make sure they are laughing and dancing for the last minutes.





