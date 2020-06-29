June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health ministry expands number of countries allowed entry

By Andria Kades01485
Photo: Christos Theodorides

The health ministry on Monday expanded the list of countries to 36, which are now allowed entry to Cyprus in light of precautions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are now 22 category A countries, with the newest addition being Japan. These do not require a negative Covid-19 test.

The category A countries are Australia, Austria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Esthonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Switzerland, Japan, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia and South Korea.

Passengers from category A countries are deemed to have a good epidemiological status with an Rt (effective reproduction number) of less than one, and/or a small number number of new cases (less than 1/100,000) and/or a death rate between five and 10 per 100,000 and/or sporadic cases. Alternatively they either have a cluster of cases or at least a high test rate of more than 3,000 per 100,000 residents.

Serbia is the newest addition to category B countries which are Bulgaria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Lebanon, Jordan, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Romania, Serbia and the UAE.

Passengers from Category B countries will require a health certificate carried out at least 72 hours prior their departure, proving negative for the virus.

They are countries with a Rt of more than one and/or more than 1/100,000 new cases per day and/or a death rate of more than 10,000 residents and/or less than 2,000 tests/100,000 residents.

All passengers, irrespective of which category they fall under, are required to fill out the form on the government website https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/

 



Related posts

Bizarre alligator fish found in reservoir (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Drive-in to Nicosia cinema screening

Eleni Philippou

President stresses independent roles of new AG and deputy during swearing-in ceremony  

Nick Theodoulou

Ryanair launching flights from Paphos to Netherlands and Poland

Andria Kades

Two flights a day scheduled from Turkey to the north from July 1

Staff Reporter

No need to be alarmed by roaming foxes, Game Fund says

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign