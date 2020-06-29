June 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases

By Andria Kades00

The health ministry on Monday announced two new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 996.

One of the cases was found after 766 samples from passengers and repatriated individuals. The second was found through a hospital lab test. The individual had a history of travel.

 

More shortly.



