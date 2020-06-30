Spain to become coal-free country, because it saves money

Spain is to close all of its coal-fed power plants within the next few years. Not for environmental reasons however.
The remaining 15 coal mines required state aid at a level not permitted by the EU to be profitable. So they are all shutting down, with the first seven closing on 30 June, and the rest at various dates over the next few years.
The target date to close them all is 2025, but most experts think they will shut down sooner.
Power company Endesa has a coal-fed plant in the city of Teruel. According to Ignacio Montaner, Endesa’s General Director in the Aragon Region, the cost of carbon emissions from the coal-fed plant makes the plant unprofitable.
As part of its socially fair transition plan, Endesa has pledged to invest 1.5 billion to build the biggest solar farm in Europe, that will employ 4 thousand people during the scrapping of the plant and the installing of the solar panels. It has also guaranteed 140 jobs once the new facility is operational.
The challenge for the Spanish government is that closing plants means making workers unemployed.
So, until recently, these plants accounted for approximately 15 per cent of the total electricity produced in Spain. And they also produced 15 per cent of the total greenhouse gas emissions in the country.
But the costs of producing electricity with coal have become such that the amount of electricity produced by coal-fired plants has been reduced by electric companies to practically nothing. The four companies that own them – Naturgy, Endesa, Viesgo and Iberdrola – have told El Pais that they will cease operations on June 30 to avoid violating a European environmental directive forcing such plants to adopt technology to clean up the gases they emit.
“The way things are going, I think there will no longer be any coal generation by 2025,” Tatiana Nuño, an energy and climate change specialist at environmental NGO Greenpeace told El Pais. “The scenario we are working with for complete closure is 2025,” agreed Ana Barreira, director of the International Law and Environment Institute (IIDMA). Industry sources believe the phase-out could happen even faster, in two to three years.