Man jailed for 12 years for importing cocaine

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Wednesday for importing 2.3kg of cocaine.

The Limassol court found the man guilty on Wednesday morning for drug trafficking, possession, intent to supply and money laundering.

The drug squad Ykan first identified the large stache of cocaine on April 3 in a warehouse of a private transport company. The drugs were found in a box sent to Cyprus from Greece.

The 33-year-old was arrested the next day when he went to the area to pick up the drugs.

Three men – aged 39, 30 and 27 – as well as a 25-year-old woman were arrested at the time.

 

 

 

 

 



