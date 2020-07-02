July 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Main

Eni-Total drillship anchored off Larnaca

By Staff Reporter00
Tungsten Explorer

The Tungsten Explorer drillship anchored off the port of Larnaca on Thursday.

Reports said the vessel will be laid up off Cyprus for the next few months, reversing prior plans to head out to Trinidad after completing drilling offshore Lebanon.

It is the same vessel which ENI and Total had intended to use for drilling off Cyprus this spring, before plans were scuttled due to the coronavirus situation.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

360° Travel inside the Great Pyramid of Giza

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus is “a great place for businesses to set up shop” — US Ambassador

Andrew Rosenbaum

Protected: Shop for rent in Armenias and Limassol Avenue

George Hadjichristophi

Easyjet says July flights from London to Cyprus are full

Andrew Rosenbaum

Trump slams protests, defends pandemic response as Tulsa crowd underwhelms

Reuters News Service

Strovolos to ‘slow down’

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign