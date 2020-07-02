Minthis unveils new collection of residence designs

Pafilia and Minthis are proud to launch a new collection of Residence designs called Topos. The Minthis Property Collection consists of three product types, Residences, Villas and Suites, each with a range of design styles. With over 200 properties on the resort already sold and delivered, Topos further enriches the portfolio of contemporary styles available to discerning buyers.
Topos Residences offer the sensorial qualities of outdoor living in the ultimate contemporary luxury. The inspiration behind the new collection is the very environment in which they sit, a stunning protected Natura 2000 site. The panoramas at Minthis offer true escapism, where time is a treasure to be spent recharging and reconnecting. Topos celebrates this spirit in the character and style of each home, the architectural forms are intuitive, letting nature be the luxury. Topos designs share the same architectural DNA as the award-winning Minthis Residence collection, these striking homes engage with the elements and human senses: air, light, sound, texture and space, all working together to create a tranquil nature retreat.
Borne from the earth, the designs have a number of distinct features. In order to create a new spatial experience, steel structured soaring butterfly roofs enable column free expansive living spaces and enable dual aspect glass walls that bring a sense of openness and transparency to the designs. The materiality of these homes further enhances their connection with nature, finished with modern natural materials including wood ceilings, stone fireplaces and natural stone floors that provide a sense of warmth and comfort. The holistic living space inside seamlessly flows outdoors onto the terraces, verandas and pools, creating a distinctive inside-out feel of uninterrupted light and space.
Minthis resort is a holistic hillside community that offers one-of-a-kind, contemporary homes in a luxury lifestyle destination. The architecture is carefully balanced, creating enough definition between each design and always following the same principles, yet each collection brings diversity. Topos is the latest addition to the Minthis Property Collection, with their light environmental footprint, the innovative designs demonstrate the Minthis philosophy of architectural immersion with nature.
The resort is entering an exciting new era with new facilities and amenities which complement the existing 18-hole championship golf course and contemporary Clubhouse. Soon Minthis will also be home to a destination Wellness Spa, The Plateia with restaurants and bars, a home concept store, wine cava, grocer, sports ground with tennis courts, children’s adventure playground and luxurious boutique accommodation.
Minthis is an unrivalled landmark development in Pafilia’s outstanding property portfolio. Demetris Ashiotis, Executive Director, explains “We are committed to continually evolve the Minthis property collection in order to ensure diversity and enrich the family of unique designs available to our discerning clientele. Despite the recent global pandemic, we continue with our forward-thinking strategic plans launching the Topos Residences and moving forward with the final stages of infrastructure. Our clients place quality of life at the forefront of their decision making, particularly following recent events, with personal use, as well as investment, key deciding factors. Minthis answer their needs by offering a world-class lifestyle destination with recreational facilities for the whole family and a place to unwind and reconnect. Topos architecture enhances resort living with thoughtful linear designs that seamlessly flow between indoor and outdoor, where simplicity and the surrounding natural environment become the new luxury”.