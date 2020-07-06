July 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nineteen businesses booked overnight

By Peter Michael00

Police booked 19 businesses in the last 24 hours for violating coronavirus protocols, authorities said on Monday.

According to police, five businesses were fined in Nicosia, five in Limassol, and nine in Paphos.



Related posts

Customs seize hundreds of items, impose fines

Staff Reporter

Though approved, ferry service still a way off, Pilidou says

Andria Kades

Two bird trappers caught in separate incidents

Peter Michael

Police seek man who allegedly cheated, threatened woman

Andria Kades

Over 1,100 drivers booked at the weekend

Andria Kades

Driver seven times over the limit injures two motorcyclists

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign