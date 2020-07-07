July 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Fashion, home and beauty

Summer 2020 make up

By CM Guest Columnist043

Products Used: MAC Goldlite Strobe Cream https://bit.ly/3gg9i7k

Danessa Myricks Radiance Illuminating Veil https://bit.ly/2VJ7zku

 Fenty Beauty Hydrating Longwear Foundation https://bit.ly/2TaiDDV

 MAC Prep n Prime Highlighters https://bit.ly/2X0Bzaj

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Cream bronzer in Amber & Macchiato https://bit.ly/2xdbURK

Fenty Beauty Purrrl Glow Skinstick https://bit.ly/2YrYwUD

Tower 28 Golden Hour Lip + Cheek Tint https://bit.ly/2NlKJIY

Soap Brows https://bit.ly/2xez8XH

Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil # 3 https://bit.ly/2EIBw92

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Palette https://bit.ly/2BCkE60

Marc Jacobs Brownie Highliner https://bit.ly/2UdHIzA

Marc Jacobs At Lash’d Mascara https://bit.ly/3eaBbMf

Patrick Ta Precision Lip Crayon in She’s Strong https://bit.ly/2qiftml



Related posts

5 steps to the ultimate men’s facial with Anthony’s Komodikis

CM Guest Columnist

34+1 smart ideas to organize your house

CM Guest Columnist

36 Stunning beauty ideas

CM Guest Columnist

How to trim your beard in 5 minutes with Anthony Komodikis

CM Guest Columnist

28 amazing hacks for a gorgeous look by 5-Minute Crafts

CM Guest Columnist

Home Hacks

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign