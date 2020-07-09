July 9, 2020

Creative kids activities

How to turn numbers into cartoon animals

In this video, I’ll show you how to turn numbers into cartoon animals very easy drawing animals with numbers and letters from 0-9 step by step featuring these drawing tricks for kids are draw a shark, rabbit, cat and so on.

How to draw a pig with number 0 at 0:03

How to draw a hedgehog with number 1 at 0:24

How to draw a flamingo with number 2 at 1:21

How to draw a rabbit with number 3 at 1:56

How to draw a shark with number 4 at 2:28

How to draw a dog with number 5 at 3:12

How to draw a fish with number 6 at 4:06

How to draw a crocodile with number 7 at 5:06

How to draw a cat with number 8 at 5:59

How to draw a chameleon with number 0 at 6:35



