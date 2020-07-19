July 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Opinion

Scotland faring much better than England, please let us in

By CM Reader's View00

I regularly read the Cyprus Mail online. I live in Scotland and holiday in Cyprus four times per year by package holiday via easyJet or Jet2 from Edinburgh.

I have only travelled to Cyprus once this year due to Covid-19.

I think it may be prudent for the Cypriot authorities to stop including Scotland as part of the UK for travel purposes as Scotland is a devolved country with its own parliament and ministers.

With regard to coronavirus Scotland has a very low death/infection rate compared to the rest of the UK.

In the last six days Scotland has had no virus-related deaths and new infections are in the low teens and sometimes in single figures.

To date Scotland has had approximately 2,450 deaths within a population of 5.3 million.

The remaining countries within the UK have had in excess of 45,000 deaths within a population of approximately 60 million.

Prior to Covid-19 Scotland had approximately 10 flights to Cyprus weekly from Glasgow and Edinburgh airports which would equate to approximately 1,500 holidaymakers all spending money in your hotels and restaurants which unfortunately has now been lost.

Regarding holidaymakers flying to Cyprus, Scotland’s record of the virus is being overlooked as people constantly assume that we are English and have the same Covid-19 record when in fact this is not the case.

I feel that it is safe for the Cypriot government to allow flights from Scotland at this time with possibly a test on arrival.

John Anderson, Scotland



