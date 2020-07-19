July 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for Monday as temperatures to reach 40C

By Andria Kades096

The Cyprus met office issued a yellow weather warning for Monday, due to extreme temperatures.

The warning is valid between 1pm until 5pm, an announcement by the met office on Sunday said.

Temperatures inland are expected to reach 40C and vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children are considered high risk.

In the west coast, temperature is expected to be around 32C, approximately 34C in the remaining coasts and 31C in the mountains.

No respite is expected for Tuesday where the temperature is expected to increase slightly. It will continue to be higher than average on Wednesday and Thursday with a slight decrease in the mountains and inlands.



Related posts

Coronavirus: one new case on Sunday (Updated)

Andria Kades

Evkaf calls on bases to talk to them directly and not through the media

Andria Kades

New snake discovered by Snake George officially confirmed

Bejay Browne

Peace and stability will prevail if resources are shared, Akinci says

Andria Kades

Human resources authority tried to reach settlement with organisation that cheated it out of more than €350,000

Kyriacos Iacovides

They finally get cycle lanes but are still using roads

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign