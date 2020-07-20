July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: No new cases

By Nick Theodoulou

No new cases of coronavirus were announced on Monday, for the first time since July 3.

A total of 1,565 tests were carried out.

Some 921 tests were carried out on travellers and repatriated persons while 214 tests were taken as a private initiative. Eighty tests were done as part of contact tracing and 190 tests were carried out by persons referred by doctors and individuals within special groups. A further 80 tests were carried out via the programme on new army recruits. Finally, 80 tests done by the specialised units at Nicosia general hospital.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Cyprus remains at 1,038.

 

 

 

 



