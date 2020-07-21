July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Four bookings for violations

By Annette Chrysostomou017

In 12 hours from Monday evening to Tuesday morning police inspected 273 premises in all districts to check if any of them violated measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to police, four were booked for various offences, a restaurant in Nicosia, a pub in Limassol and two cafes in Larnaca.



