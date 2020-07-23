July 23, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos-Limasol motorway to close one lane in stages until September

By Peter Michael00

The Paphos-Limassol motorway will close in stages for road works to install storm drains, police said on Thursday.

The motorway’s right lane will be closed in both directions for the works, which will run from 7am to 7pm Monday-Thursday, and 7am to 3pm Friday-Sunday.

Police said the works will be end on September 16, 2020.

According to authorities, road works will also be conducted near the Ayia Fyla roundabout in Limassol.

The forestry department will be cleaning the road, and traffic will be guided to the left lane.

Works there will finish by 2:30pm police said.



