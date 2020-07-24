Decisions taken by France will ‘start to unfold soon’, Christodoulides says

Decisions taken between France and Cyprus to promote security in the eastern Mediterranean will start unfolding soon, Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday but refrained from revealing any details.

Commenting on the meeting on Thursday in Paris between President Nicos Anastasiades and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the minister said one of the issues agreed was the need for France to have a leading role in the region.

“Macron is working toward that direction,” Christodoulides told state broadcaster CyBC radio. He added that the French president had decided to invite the seven leaders of the southern EU member states (MED7) to a meeting in Paris at the end of August to discuss this issue.

On the issue of Turkey’s Navtex for an area off Kastelorizo for seismic surveys, Christodoulides said there were many initiatives underway including from Germany, and telephone contacts between the Turkish president and EU officials, and with the US, so that Turkey did not proceed with any survey activities in that area.

Macron on Thursday said it would be a serious mistake by the EU to not respond to Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean and said he wanted to see more sanctions on those who violated Greek and Cypriot maritime space.

Christodoulides said the EU had many means to tackle such issues, including sanctions and that the bloc will have to utilise them in that direction.

But beyond that, he said, the wider picture as regards Thursday’s meeting was the bigger picture, which was the need for the EU to use all means at its disposal to ensure that conditions of security and safety prevail in the region.

Christodoulides said specific decisions were taken on Thursday. “We cannot reveal everything that has been agreed yesterday, for many reasons,” he said.

The minister said the moves focus on actions by France, cooperation with other states and collectively within the EU. “Moves that have been decided and will start unfolding soon,” he said.

Macron’s statements prompted a reaction by Turkey, which said that France, “with every statement it has made and with every wrong step it has taken on the latest developments in the eastern Mediterranean, keeps losing impartiality and her chance to contribute to stability in the region.”

“Turkey will not be threatened by anyone with a discourse of sanctions and this will yield no results,” Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy, said.

France, he said, “should give up on delusions of grandeur and should instead pursue rational policies based on common sense.” Aksoy called on France to quit supporting putschists in Libya, terrorists in Syria and those who follow a line of being ‘the sole owners’ in the Eastern Mediterranean referring to Greece and the Greek Cypriots.

The statements of the French president, Aksoy said, “carry no weight vis-a-vis Turkey.” He reiterated that each step taken by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean aims to defend the legitimate rights and interests of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots on the basis of international law.





