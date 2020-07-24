July 24, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police launch manhunt after missing man reportedly beaten

By Annette Chrysostomou00
The wanted man

Police are looking for 26-year-old Jagtar Singh from India in connection with a case of kidnapping and robbery.

The case concerns a 33-year-old Romanian man who has been missing from his home in Larnaca since 2.20pm on Wednesday.

He is believed to have left his home with two other people aged 26 and 25.

A friend testified the 33-year-old called him and told him the two kidnapped him, robbed him and beat him up while they also tried to take his mobile phone.

The phone has been turned off from 3.40pm the same day.

As part of the investigation, police arrested a 25-year-old man and are looking for the 26-year-old man.

Anyone with information which can assist in locating him is asked to contact Larnaca police at 24-804060, the citizens’ hotline 1460 or any police station.



Related posts

Church bells to toll for five minutes as prayers held at Hagia Sophia

Evie Andreou

News podcast: An in depth look at the challenges facing Cyprus shipping

Rosie Charalambous

Arrest after 100kg shisha tobacco found

Annette Chrysostomou

Borrell, Cavusolgu agree on need to de-escalate tensions in EastMed

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: ‘People need to regain confidence in air travel’

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus has high number of scanners

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign